Justin Herbert out of walking boot and "progressing"

  
September 25, 2024

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is out of walking boot and could do some things in practice Wednesday, coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Herbert underwent an MRI on his high ankle sprain Monday, and Harbaugh said it showed one-time Pro Bowler is “progressing” from his injury.

Herbert missed two weeks of training camp with a plantar fascia injury before injuring his right ankle in Week 2. He aggravated the injury in Week 3, missing the final 10 snaps.

Taylor Heinicke replaced him.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral), edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and offensive tackle Joe Alt (knee) are not expected to practice Wednesday, Harbaugh said. The coach would not confirm that Alt has a medial collateral ligament sprain.

The Chargers play the Chiefs on Sunday.