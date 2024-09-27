 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert questionable; Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater out

  
Published September 27, 2024 05:48 PM

The Chargers have a lot of big names on their injury report heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Justin Herbert’s name is the biggest one. Herbert left last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers with the ankle injury he originally suffered in Week Two and he was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chargers have listed him as questionable and part of their decision may be based on who is available to block for him.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater has been ruled out with a pectoral injury and rookie right tackle Joe Alt is questionable with a knee injury. If the Chargers don’t feel they can protect an injured Herbert, the better move may be to give everyone through the Week Five bye to recover.

The injury issues are not limited to the offense. Edge rusher Joey Bosa has been ruled out with the hip injury that forced him out early in last Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring) is also out while wide receiver Derius Davis (hamstring), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring), and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) are the other players in the questionable category.