Justin Herbert will be listed on report with ankle injury, practice status TBD

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s X-ray came back fine, but there is enough of an injury to at least list him on Los Angeles’ practice report to start the week.

Via multiple reporters on the Chargers beat, Herbert will be on Wednesday’s report after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s win over the Panthers. But his practice status is still to be determined.

While Herbert was examined briefly on the sideline after he was twisted down, he did not end up missing a play in the contest. With the Chargers rushing for 219 yards, Herbert finished 14-of-20 for 130 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble.

Herbert’s practice status will be revealed later on Wednesday with Los Angeles’ full injury report.

The Chargers are staying in Charlotte this week as they’ll have a second consecutive game in the Eastern time zone against the Steelers on Sunday.

