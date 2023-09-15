Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history

The half ended with a turnover, thanks to the worst rule in football. But Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made history during the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

He’s the fastest to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Jefferson has five catches for 57 yards tonight. In 52 career games, he has made338 catches for 5,032 yards.

Still, the fumble at the end zone, which killed a promising drive, has to be eating at him. He’ll have a shot at redemption in the second half.