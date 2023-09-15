 Skip navigation
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles score two quick second-half touchdowns to take 27-7 lead
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Three Vikings turnovers hand Eagles 13-7 halftime lead
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history

  
Published September 14, 2023 09:37 PM

The half ended with a turnover, thanks to the worst rule in football. But Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made history during the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

He’s the fastest to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Jefferson has five catches for 57 yards tonight. In 52 career games, he has made338 catches for 5,032 yards.

Still, the fumble at the end zone, which killed a promising drive, has to be eating at him. He’ll have a shot at redemption in the second half.