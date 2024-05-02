 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott “super excited” about Ezekiel Elliott’s return

  
Published May 2, 2024 10:34 AM

Most of the questions directed to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason have focused on his contract, but he got a chance to field queries on another topic Wednesday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott were both part of the Cowboys’ 2016 draft class and they spent seven seasons together before Elliott moved on to the Patriots in 2023. He’s now back in Dallas after signing a new deal with the Cowboys this week and Prescott is thrilled to be sharing a locker room with Elliott once again.

“Super excited. Just obviously knowing our history, my experience with him as a brother, but, in this case, as a teammate, understanding what he brings to the team,” Prescott said, via Lawrence Dow of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Just the locker room alone, the culture he sets, a guy that does everything the right way from, from the locker room to the field.”

Elliott joined a running back group that’s short on experience and Prescott thinks the veteran’s arrival will benefit the players behind him because of the example set by “the way that he goes about his business on the field.” If the Cowboys can also benefit from what Elliott does in games, it will be a win for all involved.