Justin Jefferson has no injury designation, is set to play against Texans

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said last Sunday that he didn’t think his quad injury was serious and nothing happened over the course of the week to change that view, so he’s set to play against the Texans this Sunday.

Jefferson moved up to a full practice on Friday after limited sessions earlier in the week and the Vikings did not give him any injury designation on their final injury report of the week. He’ll likely be seeing a lot of former LSU teammate and current Texans corner Derrick Stingley in what should be an entertaining matchup.

Center Garrett Bradbury (knee), right guard Ed Ingram (triceps), running back Aaron Jones (hip), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (ankle), right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) are also set to play.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) has been ruled out for the second straight game. Linebackers Ivan Pace (quad, ankle) and Dallas Turner (knee) will also miss the game.