Justin Jefferson out of hospital, will travel home with Vikings

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had a positive update on wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s condition after Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Jefferson’s return from a long stretch on injured reserve came to an early end when he suffered an injury in the second quarter. Jefferson was taken to a Las Vegas hospital for further evaluation, but O’Connell said at his postgame press conference that Jefferson has already been released and been diagnosed with an internal chest injury.

O’Connell also said that Jefferson will travel home with the Vikings and that the team feels “pretty encouraged” about the initial read on the injury.

The Vikings will play the Bengals on Saturday, so Jefferson has a short week to get the green light to play.