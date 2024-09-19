 Skip navigation
Justin Jefferson says he’s playing “for sure” against Texans

  
Published September 19, 2024 05:13 PM

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has no doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Jefferson was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row on Thursday, but said after practice, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, that he feels “great” and will “for sure” be in the lineup as the Vikings try for a 3-0 start.

The outlook is not so good for Jefferson’s fellow wideout Jordan Addison. He remained out of practice with the ankle injury he suffered in Week One and it seems unlikely that he’ll be back in the lineup this weekend with just one day of practice since his injury.

Linebacker Dallas Turner (knee) was the only other player out of practice as right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow) had a full practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Linebacker Ivan Pace (quad) was limited for the second straight day while running back Aaron Jones (hip), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), and center Garrett Bradbury (knee) all went from limited to full participation.