Justin Simmons: Playing for Eagles is “high on the list”

Safety Justin Simmons is one of the top unattached players left on our list of the top free agents in the league and he has his eye on a landing spot.

During an appearance on the Talkin’ Ball podcast, Simmons, who played for the Falcons in 2024, said he’d be interested in rejoining a couple of his former coaches in Philadelphia. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive backs coach Christian Parker both coached Simmons with the Broncos and Simmons said he would relish the chance to play for them again with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“There’s a lot of good things about Philly,” Simmons said. “Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and CP, is high on the list.”

The Eagles are set to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, but it’s unclear that they’re in the market for a veteran to replace him on the depth chart. Simmons also expressed interest in the Commanders, so he’s got the NFC East on his mind with the new league year about to begin.