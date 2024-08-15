Justin Simmons to sign one-year deal with Falcons

The Falcons are making another veteran addition to their defense.

Veteran safety Justin Simmons’s agent Todd France told several reporters that their client has agreed to a deal with the NFC South club. It is a one-year deal worth $8 million for Simmons.

Simmons visited with the Falcons this week and he’ll likely be in line to play alongside Jessie Bates on the back end of the defense in Atlanta. He started 108 games while with the Broncos over the last eight seasons, so it will be a very experienced duo for head coach Raheem Morris to rely on this season.

The defensive additions come after the Falcons made a big splash by adding quarterback Kirk Cousins at the start of free agency and all three veterans will be trying to make Morris a winner in his first season running the show in Atlanta.