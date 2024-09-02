Justin Tucker chooses not to revisit pre-game incident from AFC Championship vs. Chiefs

Prior to the AFC Championship, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker poked the bear. He’s not about to poke it again.

On Sunday, Tucker was asked about the bizarre post-game altercation that happened when Tucker invaded the Chiefs’ pregame warmup. It prompted Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to later say Tucker was being “a fucking dick about it.”

“All I’ll say about it is I’m excited to go into a great environment, play against a great football team, with great players, great coaches, and do everything I can to prepare myself to be ready to contribute to the Ravens winning a football game,” Tucker said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “And that’s all I got to say about it.”

Then he said a little more.

“My focus will be on preparing myself to go into the football game and contribute to a Ravens win,” Tucker said. “That’s all I care about.”

Getting players like Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes riled up isn’t the way to do that. As Tucker and the Ravens found out in January.

The Ravens and the Chiefs open the season on Thursday night, as the Chiefs hang another banner and the teams square off in a game that could have important ramifications when the time comes to figure out playoff seeds.