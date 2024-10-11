 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate
nbc_pft_49ersstart_241011.jpg
What to make of the 49ers’ slow start in 2024
nbc_pft_purdydiscv2_241011.jpg
Is Purdy still an underrated NFL quarterback?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Justin Tucker went off “pure vibes” to hit key 56-yard field goal last week

  
Published October 11, 2024 09:41 AM

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s shaky start to the season generated conversation about whether one of the best players at his position in league history had lost his mojo, but Tucker and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence that a tweak to Tucker’s technique would iron things out.

Tucker didn’t get a chance to test that out in Week Four because the Ravens never tried a field goal in their win over the Bills and he wasn’t called on for the first 58 minutes of Week Five either, but the opportunity finally came. Tucker was called on to try a 56-yard field goal to tie the Bengals and he knocked it through, although he revealed on Thursday that it wasn’t a technique tweak that led to the make.

It was windy in Cincinnati and Tucker said the moment called for him to go “off pure vibes and just hammer the ball” rather than aim for a particular point between the uprights. It worked and Tucker made another field goal to win the game in overtime, but the kicker isn’t ready to say he feels he’s put his issues to bed once and for all.

“Yes and no. Very realistically, this is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business,” Tucker said, via the team’s website. “I’m just as eager and excited for my next opportunity as I ever have been.”

That opportunity could come against the Commanders this Sunday and continued accuracy will make it easier to feel that his slump is officially over.