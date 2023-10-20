Justin Watson out, Jaylen Watson questionable for Chiefs

The Chiefs’ final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Chargers is a tale of two Watsons.

Wide receiver Justin Watson has been ruled out of the game due to the elbow injury he suffered in Kansas City’s Week Six win over the Broncos. There have been reports that Watson could miss multiple weeks, but he has not been placed on injured reserve at this point.

The only other player with an injury designation for the Chiefs is cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Watson was a new addition to the injury report on Friday. He was limited by a thigh injury and has been listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s divisional matchup.