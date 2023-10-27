Justin Watson set to return for Week 8 vs. Broncos

The Chiefs are set to get another offensive weapon back for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

After missing last week’s game with a dislocated elbow, Watson has game status and is set to play in the Week 8 matchup against Denver.

“He has a brace that he wears, but he handles it well,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference. “Doesn’t look like it’s hindering him at all catching the ball. So, I know initially when he put it on it was awkward. But I think he’s gotten used to it with all the reps he’s had here.”

Watson has 10 catches for 219 yards in six games this season.

Though running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and kicker Harrison Butker (illness) both missed Thursday’s practice, they were full participants in Friday’s session and are expected to play.

Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) is also expected to play after he was a full participant in practice all week.

Only Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) has been ruled out. He underwent surgery for his dislocated wrist this week. Reid said that Bolton is back in Kansas City and doing well.