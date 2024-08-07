 Skip navigation
Kadarius Toney is buried on the Chiefs’ depth chart

  
Published August 7, 2024 08:58 AM

Last year, when the Chiefs put receiver Kadarius Toney on ice after a massive alignment glitch against the Bills and a critical drop against the Patriots, it felt like they wanted to kick the can to the offseason before trading him.

Along the way, they apparently decided to give another chance to a high-talent, low-cost ($2.53 million in 2024) player.

That chance isn’t working out well.

The team’s first unofficial depth chart (via Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com) has Toney, a first-round pick of the Giants in 2021, buried on the fifth string. And that’s probably an overstatement, since the first-string and second-string in front of him have two players at each level. So he’s seventh on the pecking order at one receiver position.

An ankle injury hasn’t helped his effort to go from the 90-man roster to the final 53. The next question is whether he gets traded or cut before the cuts are made later this month.