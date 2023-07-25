Kadarius Toney underwent knee surgery on Tuesday morning

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to repair his injured knee on Tuesday morning, head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference.

Toney partially tore his meniscus during a special teams drill on Sunday.

“He might’ve had a little something in there anyway and it just caught a little bit more,” Reid said. “So, you take care of those things, get them knocked out.”

While there was a report that Toney would be ready for Kansas City’s Week One matchup with Detroit, Reid pumped the brakes a little on that notion.

“There’s a chance for the first game, but we’ll see,” Reid said. “We’ll just have to see how the recovery goes with him. But he’s bound and determined that he’s going to be there for the first game. We’ll see how it goes.”

While it’s a blow to Kansas City’s offense that Toney won’t be available for most of training camp, Reid can see the silver lining.

“I go, I’m glad they caught it, that it happened this early, where he can get himself back and we’ve got a lot of time still left,” Reid said. “He’s a smart kid, so he picks this stuff up fairly easily. I don’t think he’s going to have a tough time getting back in. It’s just getting back into football shape.”

Toney registered 171 yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns in seven games for the Chiefs last year. He also had 59 yards rushing on five carries with a TD.