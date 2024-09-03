Kadarius Toney visits with Seahawks

Kadarius Toney may be closer to finding a new home.

After he was waived by the Chiefs last week, Toney took a free-agent visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday, via Field Yates of ESPN.

Toney, 25, played a key role in Kansas City’s victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, but struggled mightily in the 2023 season. He had multiple drops lead to interceptions and did not appear in a game after the Chiefs’ victory over the Patriots in Week 15.

He finished 2023 with 27 receptions for 169 yards with one touchdown.

The No. 20 pick of the 2021 draft, Toney has 82 career catches for 760 yards with three touchdowns. He also has 21 carries for 119 yards with a TD and has averaged 7.0 yards on 17 punt returns.

If he joins the Seahawks, Toney could provide some depth for a receiving corps led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.