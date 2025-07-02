 Skip navigation
Kader Kohou: I have to step up as leader of Dolphins cornerbacks

  
Published July 2, 2025 02:59 PM

The Dolphins pulled the trigger on a long-simmering trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey this week and his departure has another member of the Miami secondary preparing for a new role.

Kader Kohou has appeared in 49 games for the team over the last three season, which makes him the cornerback with the most experience in the Dolphins’ defense as they head toward training camp. Kohou is embracing the chance to take on a bigger role after learning from the likes of Ramsey, Xavien Howard, and Jordan Poyer.

”I have to step up and be leader in the room and show the younger guys how we want our unit to be, just like they did with me,” Kohou said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Jalen Ramsey, X, Jordan Poyer showed me the way. You don’t always have to talk; you can lead by example. It’s going to be a challenge. Being the oldest guy in the room, whether you want it or not, is a little weight on your shoulder because you have to show the other guys. It’s not something I’m not prepared for.”

The Dolphins got safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back from the Steelers in the Ramsey trade and they will likely look to add some more cornerback help ahead of camp, but the more Kohou can add to his plate the better for a team that’s making a lot of changes to their roster without much time before the start of the season.