Kaiir Elam listed as limited on Wednesday injury report

After playing on Monday night, the Bills held a walk-through on Wednesday — making their first injury report of the week an estimate.

But cornerback Katie Elam is listed as limited with a neck injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said earlier on Wednesday that Elam suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Jaguars.

Linebacker Terrell Bernard (pectoral), offensive lineman Tylan Grable (groin), and cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) would not have practiced.

While Grable is set to miss multiple weeks, Johnson and Bernard may be able to practice in some capacity this week.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) are all listed as full.