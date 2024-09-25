 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kaiir Elam listed as limited on Wednesday injury report

  
Published September 25, 2024 03:39 PM

After playing on Monday night, the Bills held a walk-through on Wednesday — making their first injury report of the week an estimate.

But cornerback Katie Elam is listed as limited with a neck injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said earlier on Wednesday that Elam suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Jaguars.

Linebacker Terrell Bernard (pectoral), offensive lineman Tylan Grable (groin), and cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) would not have practiced.

While Grable is set to miss multiple weeks, Johnson and Bernard may be able to practice in some capacity this week.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) are all listed as full.