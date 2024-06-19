Kansas House passes proposal to fund Chiefs, Royals stadiums

In the fresh border battle of Missouri vs. Kansas, the Chiefs win. The Royals, too.

With Jackson County, Missouri voters refusing to extend a sales tax that would have funded a renovation of Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs and a new facility for the Royals, Kansas is seizing the opportunity to steal both teams.

Via USA Today, the Kansas House passed by a wide margin (84-38) a bill to fund new stadiums for both teams with so-called STAR (sales tax and revenue) bonds. The measure now moves to the Kansas Senate.

The House moved fast. The bill was passed on the first day of a special session of the Kansas legislature.

The Chiefs have a lease that runs through 2030. They can still strike a deal to move to Kansas, if they want.

Or the effort can wake up Missouri.

Either way, the Chiefs win. The Royals, too.