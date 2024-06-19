 Skip navigation
Kansas House passes proposal to fund Chiefs, Royals stadiums

  
Published June 18, 2024 08:12 PM

In the fresh border battle of Missouri vs. Kansas, the Chiefs win. The Royals, too.

With Jackson County, Missouri voters refusing to extend a sales tax that would have funded a renovation of Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs and a new facility for the Royals, Kansas is seizing the opportunity to steal both teams.

Via USA Today, the Kansas House passed by a wide margin (84-38) a bill to fund new stadiums for both teams with so-called STAR (sales tax and revenue) bonds. The measure now moves to the Kansas Senate.

The House moved fast. The bill was passed on the first day of a special session of the Kansas legislature.

The Chiefs have a lease that runs through 2030. They can still strike a deal to move to Kansas, if they want.

Or the effort can wake up Missouri.

Either way, the Chiefs win. The Royals, too.