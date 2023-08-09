Kareem Hunt leaves Colts without a deal

Running back Kareem Hunt’s free agency tour will continue.

According to multiple reports, Hunt is departing Indianapolis without striking a deal with the Colts. While Indianapolis made Hunt an offer, the two sides could not come to terms.

Hunt still has interest from other teams on the market.

One of those teams is the Saints, as Hunt had a visit with New Orleans on Tuesday.

With Marlon Mack tearing his Achilles this week, the Cardinals could also emerge as a team with some interest in Hunt’s services.

Hunt, 28, rushed for 468 yards with three touchdowns for the Browns last year. He also caught 35 passes for 210 yards with a TD. He was on the field for 42 percent of Cleveland’s snaps.