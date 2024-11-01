Kareem Hunt returns to full participation at practice

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt returned to a full practice Friday as the team continues its preparation for Monday Night Football.

Hunt’s quad injury limited him in Thursday’s practice.

In four games this season, Hunt has 90 touches for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunt was one of four changes to the report from Thursday, Offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (illness) was a full participant after missing Wednesday; cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant; and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) was a new addition to the report.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still is on the practice report as a full participant with an ankle injury. It is the first time this season he is on the report.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) again was limited.