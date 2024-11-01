 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kareem Hunt returns to full participation at practice

  
Published November 1, 2024 05:36 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt returned to a full practice Friday as the team continues its preparation for Monday Night Football.

Hunt’s quad injury limited him in Thursday’s practice.

In four games this season, Hunt has 90 touches for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunt was one of four changes to the report from Thursday, Offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (illness) was a full participant after missing Wednesday; cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant; and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) was a new addition to the report.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still is on the practice report as a full participant with an ankle injury. It is the first time this season he is on the report.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) again was limited.