Kareem Hunt says he’s back in Kansas City to finish the job and win the Super Bowl

  
Published March 24, 2025 12:30 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt wasn’t a free agent for long before he agreed to a new deal to return to Kansas City for 2025. He says it’s all about getting done what he and his teammates didn’t get done in Super Bowl LIX.

“I just wanna focus on finishing the job,” he said, via ArrowheadPride.com, “finding a way to win that last game.”

Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 but still doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring, as he was in Cleveland for all three of the Chiefs’ recent championships. Hunt thinks he’s on a team that has more Super Bowls left in it, though.

“The culture is just great,” he said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But we’ve got a lot of work to do — and I feel like we’ve got another good shot at it.”

If the Chiefs get another shot in 2025, they’ll have Hunt as part of their offense again.