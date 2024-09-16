 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Kareem Hunt to visit with Chiefs on Tuesday

  
Published September 16, 2024 03:53 PM

With Isiah Pacheco set to miss significant time with a fractured fibula, the Chiefs appear headed for a reunion with a veteran running back.

According to multiple reports, Kareem Hunt is slated to visit with Kansas City on Tuesday.

Hunt, 29, was a Chiefs third-round pick in 2017. He led the league with 1,327 yards rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs and also caught 53 passes for 455 yards. But Kansas City waived Hunt in Nov. 2018 after video surfaced of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and then kicking her.

Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season after he signed with the Browns. He spent the last five seasons with Cleveland, appearing in 15 games with two starts for the club last year. He finished with 411 yards rushing with nine touchdowns in 2023.

In 91 career games, Hunt has amassed 4,436 yards with 40 touchdowns and caught 226 passes with 1,890 yards with 17 TDs.