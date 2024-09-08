 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

KaVontae Turpin returns punt 60 yards for TD, padding Cowboys’ lead

  
Published September 8, 2024 06:26 PM

The Cowboys are making a statement. The Browns are making boo birds out of their fans.

Dallas is running it up on Cleveland, with KaVontae Turpin returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown after another three-and-out by the Browns. Punter Corey Bojorquez looked like he had an angle on Turpin but didn’t come close as the last line of defense.

The Cowboys lead 27-3 with 12:59 remaining in the third quarter.

It was Turpin’s first return for a touchdown in the regular season in his career. He’s scored one rushing touchdown and three receiving touchdowns on offense.

It also was the longest return of his career, and the Cowboys’ first return for a touchdown since 2017 when Ryan Switzer had an 83-yarder against Washington.

The Browns have had six three-and-outs today, with another drive ending on the second play with an interception.