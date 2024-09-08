KaVontae Turpin returns punt 60 yards for TD, padding Cowboys’ lead

The Cowboys are making a statement. The Browns are making boo birds out of their fans.

Dallas is running it up on Cleveland, with KaVontae Turpin returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown after another three-and-out by the Browns. Punter Corey Bojorquez looked like he had an angle on Turpin but didn’t come close as the last line of defense.

The Cowboys lead 27-3 with 12:59 remaining in the third quarter.

It was Turpin’s first return for a touchdown in the regular season in his career. He’s scored one rushing touchdown and three receiving touchdowns on offense.

It also was the longest return of his career, and the Cowboys’ first return for a touchdown since 2017 when Ryan Switzer had an 83-yarder against Washington.

The Browns have had six three-and-outs today, with another drive ending on the second play with an interception.