Kellen Moore: Sometimes change can be really good for all of us

Kellen Moore ended his playing career with the Cowboys and began his coaching career with the Cowboys. After three seasons in Dallas as a quarterback and five as an assistant coach, Moore is leaving.

He was introduced as the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator during a news conference Wednesday.

“I love Dallas,” Moore said, via a transcript from the Chargers. “I’ve been fortunate to have been at one spot for eight years. . . . I love everything about that place. It’s certainly a very special place to me. As we went through the process, sometimes change can be really good for all of us, and I felt like I was in that space. It works for both sides. I think that it’s an awesome opportunity for Dallas, and an awesome opportunity for me. I’m certainly really, really excited about how this thing all played out.”

Moore was the team’s offensive coordinator under two head coaches, but with Mike McCarthy entering 2023 on the hot seat, the head coach is taking over play-calling duties. Moore more than landed on his feet, now getting a chance to work with Justin Herbert.

Moore’s work with Herbert and the rest of the offense will play a big part in determining head coach Brandon Staley’s future with the Chargers.

“Justin, we know the physical talent,” Moore said. “He obviously does a tremendous job. I think it’s been really cool to watch him, from a fundamental perspective, as he’s gone from Oregon into the NFL and transitioned, and started playing under center — he has done such a phenomenal job of that — and the play-action game, the movement game. We know his ability to throw it down the field. I’m just really, really excited to be able to work with him and, hopefully, help him in some way as he continues to build the career that he is going to have.”

Herbert was a Pro Bowler last year, but he has yet to win a playoff game. The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars in the wild-card round, the only postseason appearance in Herbert’s three seasons.