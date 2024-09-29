 Skip navigation
Kelvin Beachum active for Cardinals

  
Published September 29, 2024 02:47 PM

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was the biggest injury question mark for the Cardinals heading into Sunday’s home game against the Commanders.

Beachum was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice all week. Beachum got the green light to play, however, and will be protecting quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.

Tight end Trey McBride and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga were ruled out during the week. Safety Darren Hall, linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, wide receiver Xavier Weaver, and defensive lineman Naquan Jones are also inactive.

The Commanders ruled running back Austin Ekeler, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and wide receiver Jameson Crowder out ahead of the game. Quarterback Sam Hartman, safety Darrick Forrest, linebacker Dominique Hampton, and guard Chris Paul are the other inactives for Washington.