Kendrick Bourne out for season with torn ACL

The Patriots will be without one of their key offensive players for the rest of the season.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Bourne, 28, was New England’s top receiver. He currently leads the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (406), and touchdowns (four).

Bourne has been with the Patriots since 2021. That was the best season of his career as he caught 55 passes for 800 yards with five touchdowns. He caught 35 passes for 434 yards with one TD last year.