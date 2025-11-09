 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets KR Kene Nwangwu’s kickoff return TD makes it 7-7 at MetLife Stadium

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:28 PM

The Browns scored the first points of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they didn’t get much time to enjoy their lead.

Jets kick returner Kene Nwangwu took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown that tied the score 7-7 with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. It was the fifth career kickoff return for a touchdown for Nwangwu.

The Browns had a 95-yard drive for their score. A 29-yard pass interference penalty on Jets cornerback Azareye’h Thomas got them going and former Jet Malachi Corley had a 13-yard run to pick up another first down. Dillon Gabriel also connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a solid gain before finding tight end David Njoku in the end zone.

The Jets only managed two yards on three plays on their first offensive possession, but their special teams helped make that a little easier to swallow.