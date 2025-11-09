Jets KR Kene Nwangwu’s kickoff return TD makes it 7-7 at MetLife Stadium

The Browns scored the first points of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they didn’t get much time to enjoy their lead.

Jets kick returner Kene Nwangwu took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown that tied the score 7-7 with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. It was the fifth career kickoff return for a touchdown for Nwangwu.

The Browns had a 95-yard drive for their score. A 29-yard pass interference penalty on Jets cornerback Azareye’h Thomas got them going and former Jet Malachi Corley had a 13-yard run to pick up another first down. Dillon Gabriel also connected with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a solid gain before finding tight end David Njoku in the end zone.

The Jets only managed two yards on three plays on their first offensive possession, but their special teams helped make that a little easier to swallow.