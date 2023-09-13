Kenneth Gainwell, James Bradberry, Reed Blankenship ruled out for Thursday night

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that he wants to get the ball in running back D’Andre Swift’s hands more often and he should have a chance to make that happen on Thursday night.

Kenneth Gainwell has been ruled out for the Eagles’ home date with the Vikings because of injured ribs. Gainwell started in the 25-20 win over the Patriots and ran 14 times for 54 yards while catching four passes for 20 yards.

Boston Scott joined Gainwell and Swift in the lineup last Sunday. Rashaad Penny was inactive, but could be up against Minnesota with Gainwell out of action.

Cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) have also been ruled out. Josh Jobe is expected to take over for Bradberry and Sydney Brown is listed as Blankenship’s backup.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ribs) is the only player with a questionable listing for the Eagles.