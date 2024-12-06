 Skip navigation
Cardinals 'desperately' need to win vs. Seahawks
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Inside Cowboys' chances of reaching the playoffs
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Kenneth Walker, Michael Dickson questionable for Seahawks-Cardinals

  
Published December 6, 2024 04:00 PM

The Seahawks may not have their top running back when they face the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) has been listed as questionable for the contest.

Walker was limited in Wednesday’s practice before he did not participate on Thursday.

In 10 games this year, Walker has recorded 542 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. He’s also caught 38 passes for 271 yards with one TD.

Punter Michael Dickson (back) is also questionable for the game. He was limited in the first two days of practice. The Seahawks did sign punter Ty Zentner to their practice squad as insurance if Dickson isn’t able to play.

Returning from injured reserve, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (hand) has been ruled out. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.