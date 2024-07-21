 Skip navigation
Kenny Clark agrees to three-year extension with Packers

  
Published July 21, 2024 06:16 PM

Green Bay defensive lineman Kenny Clark has gotten paid once again.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Clark and the Packers have agreed to a three-year extension to keep him under contract with the club after the coming season.

Clark was entering the last year of a four-year extension he signed with Green Bay in Aug. 2020.

Rapoport notes the deal is worth $64 million with Clark receiving $29 million in 2024.

Clark, 28, was the 27th overall pick of the 2016 draft and has been a key contributor on Green Bay’s defensive line for the last eight seasons. He’s registered 34.0 sacks with 47 tackles for loss and 71 quarterback hits over his 123 career games.

He started all 17 contests for the Packers last season, registering a career-high 7.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 16 QB hits. He also had three passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles. Clark was a Pro Bowler for the third time in his career in 2023.