Kenny Pickett injured, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited today’s game against the Jaguars after taking a hard hit just before halftime.

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came in to replace Pickett and threw one pass before the second quarter came to an end.

Pickett’s injury happened when Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis drilled Pickett on an incomplete pass, driving him into the ground. Gotsis was surprisingly not flagged for roughing the passer despite landing on Pickett with his bodyweight.

At the start of the second half, the Steelers announced that Pickett is out for the rest of the game with a rib injury.

It’s been a field goal fest on a rainy day in Pittsburgh, and the Jaguars lead 9-3.