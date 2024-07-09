Keon Coleman: I have to be myself, not Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis

Keon Coleman was not a first-round pick this April, but that’s not keeping anyone from predicting the second-round pick will be playing a major role at wideout with the Bills this fall.

Coleman was selected after the Bills parted ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis earlier in the offseason. Those moves left the team thin at wide receiver, so Coleman would be in line for early work under any circumstances. The fact that quarterback Josh Allen called him the type of receiver they need and his work in the offseason program didn’t do anything to quiet the expectations attached to him in Buffalo.

During an interview with Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports, Coleman was asked if he is carrying extra pressure on his shoulders because of the projections.

“Not at all,” Coleman said. “All I do is come in and be myself, be where I’m supposed to be. The play is gonna make itself, all I gotta do is just be in the moment. Because I’m not Gabe, I’m not Stef, I’m just Keon. We got a lot of other guys that definitely complement my game and we complement each other’s games, along with Josh, to make things work.”

Plenty of receivers have made big splashes as rookies in recent years. If Coleman can join that group, the Bills’ chances of winning another AFC East title will look better.