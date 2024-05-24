Josh Allen: Keon Coleman’s style of play what we need in this offense

After the Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round last month, Coleman told reporters that Bills quarterback Josh Allen texted him to say that “you’re the guy I want” to be part of the team’s offense.

Similar feelings were shared by Allen during an appearance on NFL Network this week. Allen said that Coleman’s style of play is “what we needed in our offense” because of what Coleman’s size and physicality bring to the table.

“I think you pair him with some of the guys we have in our room right now, I think Mack Hollins has been such a great addition so far to that room with his mentality, his mindset is infectious to others,” Allen said. “Curtis Samuel, he’s been showing up every single day ready to work. . . . You start pairing those guys up with Dawson [Knox] and Coleman in this mix now, we’re gonna have a pretty solid group that works together.”

Allen will be spending the next few months familiarizing himself with a number of new receivers. Most of them have an NFL track record, but Coleman is the wild card and a splashy debut for him would serve the Bills well this fall.