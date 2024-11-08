Keon Coleman ruled out for Week 10 vs. Colts

The Bills are going to have to face the Colts this weekend without one of their top receivers.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said in his weekly interview with WGR 550 that rookie wideout Keon Coleman has been ruled out for Week 10 with his wrist injury.

Coleman has not practiced this week.

The No. 33 overall pick of this year’s draft, Coleman is currently second on the team with 417 yards receiving. He’s tied for the club lead with three receiving touchdowns on 22 catches.

Fellow receiver Amari Cooper has also been dealing with a wrist injury, as he missed last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. But Cooper has been limited this week.

The Bills will release their full injury report with game statuses later on Friday.