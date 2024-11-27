Kevin O’Connell: Excited Daniel Jones is coming, he has so much out in front of him

The Vikings have a new quarterback joining the team and head coach Kevin O’Connell is excited about it.

Daniel Jones is set to sign with the Vikings’ practice squad as he moves forward from losing his starting job with the Giants last week. Jones was waived over the weekend and he agreed to sign with the Vikings after going unclaimed.

“He had a lot of interest, and rightly so,” O’Connell said at a Wednesday press conference. “Daniel chose to came here. Had some great dialogue with him over the past couple of days and was really, really excited when he called me and told me he was coming.”

O’Connell said that he’s happy with the current quarterback room and said starter Sam Darnold has had a “fantastic year,” but called developing quarterbacks his passion and said he thinks Jones has “so much out in front of him” despite how things went with the Giants. O’Connell added that he isn’t setting any expectations for what will happen once Jones officially joins the team.

“I don’t think we need to think about that at this time,” O’Connell said. “I’m just excited to get him here. I think there are short-term and long-term conversations that are going on at every position on our roster.”

Jones is expected to join the Vikings on Friday.

