Kevin O’Connell praises Daniel Jones but declines to say whether Vikings have interest

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell revived the career of one quarterback who flamed out in New York. Might he do it with another?

Daniel Jones, who was cut by the Giants on Saturday, became a free agent Monday after clearing waivers.

The Vikings reportedly are one of several contenders interested in signing Jones.

“I’m not really going to get into that today, but I will say tons of respect for Daniel Jones as a player and a person,” O’Connell said Monday, via video from the team. “I got to know him through the draft process years ago. I’m sure now that he’s a free agent, and there’s probably a ton of league-wide interest in him, Daniel is going to make the decision that’s best for him in his career moving forward. I’m sure he’s working through that process right now. But I really can’t get into too much short-term or long-term. I can just say: I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s for a long time and hope wherever his next stop takes him, it’s a good opportunity for him.”

O’Connell declined to say whether the Vikings have interest in Jones after Adam Schefter tabbed the Vikings and Ravens as the likeliest teams to land Jones.

The Vikings have Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien behind Sam Darnold, a former first-round pick of the Jets who is having a career year after signing with Minnesota in the offseason. The Vikings’ first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, is spending his rookie season on injured reserve.

Jones, who asked for his release after being demoted to the fourth-string quarterback last week, could sign with a practice squad to give him flexibility to sign with another team’s active roster if a contender has an injury at the position.