 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanki has no comment on report of potential Za’Darius Smith trade

  
Published November 3, 2024 06:52 PM

A report emerged earlier today (here, coincidentally) that a trade of Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Lions was expected to happen, tonight or tomorrow.

After Cleveland’s loss to the Chargers, coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the report.

“I don’t have any comments on those type of things,” Stefanski told reporters.

Smith made a quick exit from the locker room without talking to reporters. Which can be interpreted however you see fit.

Teammate Myles Garrett had nothing to add on the matter.

“I got no idea,” Garrett told reporters. “I don’t look into the rumor mill or trade rumors. I focus on my job here and getting this team out of the hole we’re in and keeping these guys together. All the talk outside of this team has nothing to do with me and nothing to do with us.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward praised Smith.

“Za’Darius is an amazing teammate,” Ward said. “A captain on this team, a leader on this team, and a playmaker out there on the field. Love having Za’Darius out there on the field. One of my favorite additions to the team when he came on. He’s a great player, and a great guy in the locker room. Definitely appreciate Za’Darius. The player he is and the guy he is.”

The deal isn’t done, and no deal is done until it’s done. But everything was pointing in that direction earlier today. And Smith has said he’d like to go to Detroit, since it would give him a chance to compete with two of his former teams — the Packers and Vikings.

Still, if another team swoops in with a better offer, the Smith could end up elsewhere. At this point, it seems unlikely that he’ll be with the Browns when Tuesday night arrives.