Kevin Stefanki has no comment on report of potential Za’Darius Smith trade

A report emerged earlier today (here, coincidentally) that a trade of Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Lions was expected to happen, tonight or tomorrow.

After Cleveland’s loss to the Chargers, coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the report.

“I don’t have any comments on those type of things,” Stefanski told reporters.

Smith made a quick exit from the locker room without talking to reporters. Which can be interpreted however you see fit.

Teammate Myles Garrett had nothing to add on the matter.

“I got no idea,” Garrett told reporters. “I don’t look into the rumor mill or trade rumors. I focus on my job here and getting this team out of the hole we’re in and keeping these guys together. All the talk outside of this team has nothing to do with me and nothing to do with us.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward praised Smith.

“Za’Darius is an amazing teammate,” Ward said. “A captain on this team, a leader on this team, and a playmaker out there on the field. Love having Za’Darius out there on the field. One of my favorite additions to the team when he came on. He’s a great player, and a great guy in the locker room. Definitely appreciate Za’Darius. The player he is and the guy he is.”

The deal isn’t done, and no deal is done until it’s done. But everything was pointing in that direction earlier today. And Smith has said he’d like to go to Detroit, since it would give him a chance to compete with two of his former teams — the Packers and Vikings.

Still, if another team swoops in with a better offer, the Smith could end up elsewhere. At this point, it seems unlikely that he’ll be with the Browns when Tuesday night arrives.