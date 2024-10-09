 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski will continue to call offensive plays for Browns

  
Published October 9, 2024 01:07 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that he would consider whether it would be better for the offense if he gave up playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and he announced his decision on Wednesday.

Stefanski said that the team knows that there are things that they have to do better in order to have more success in the future, but that he will continue to call plays against the Eagles this week.

“We look at everything every week, and whether it’s scheme, whether it’s personnel, whether it’s how we call it,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So there’s things that we’ve looked at this week and things that we know we can do better. I’m comfortable with the amount of collaboration we have right now on the headset and how we operate so that won’t change, but I do want to emphasize that it’s a — number one, we’re constantly looking at things that we can do better, but, number two, this is a collective effort from players and coaches to make sure that we are playing better on offense.”

The Browns have advanced to the playoffs twice in Stefanski’s four years as their head coach and offensive playcaller, including the trip last year that came after the Browns started five different quarterbacks during the regular season. That’s reason to think the play calls are not as much of an issue as the execution, but the Browns aren’t making any big changes to their lineup either.