Kevin Stefanski will continue to call offensive plays for Browns

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that he would consider whether it would be better for the offense if he gave up playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and he announced his decision on Wednesday.

Stefanski said that the team knows that there are things that they have to do better in order to have more success in the future, but that he will continue to call plays against the Eagles this week.

“We look at everything every week, and whether it’s scheme, whether it’s personnel, whether it’s how we call it,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So there’s things that we’ve looked at this week and things that we know we can do better. I’m comfortable with the amount of collaboration we have right now on the headset and how we operate so that won’t change, but I do want to emphasize that it’s a — number one, we’re constantly looking at things that we can do better, but, number two, this is a collective effort from players and coaches to make sure that we are playing better on offense.”

The Browns have advanced to the playoffs twice in Stefanski’s four years as their head coach and offensive playcaller, including the trip last year that came after the Browns started five different quarterbacks during the regular season. That’s reason to think the play calls are not as much of an issue as the execution, but the Browns aren’t making any big changes to their lineup either.