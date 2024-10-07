Kevin Stefanski: Having Ken Dorsey call plays something we’ll look at

The Browns won’t be changing quarterbacks, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday he’s open to making other changes on offense with the 1-4 team.

Stefanski was asked about whether he would consider giving up offensive playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Stefanski said the team would be looking at many things as they try to improve and a move to Dorsey falls into that category.

“I think there’s a bunch of different things that we want to look at and see how we’re doing from an operation standpoint on offense,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think Ken’s been an outstanding partner in all of this. So those are the type of things that I will always look at. But really it just gets back to making sure that we’re putting our guys in position is what we’ll look at ultimately.”

The Browns rank at the bottom of the league in just about every offensive metric, so it makes sense that they’d consider different ways of approaching things in the coming weeks. As long as Deshaun Watson is at quarterback and playing the way he’s played over the first five weeks, it’s hard to imagine the results being significantly different.