 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson continues to give us the best chance to win

  
Published October 14, 2024 01:49 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his postgame press conference on Sunday that Deshaun Watson will remain the team’s starting quarterback for Week Seven’s game against the Bengals.

Stefanski did not revise his view overnight. Despite the team’s failure to score an offensive touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and their five losses in the first six weeks of the season, Stefanski said that he believes Watson still provides the team with its best opportunity to win.

“I think it’s just important we do everything we can to play good, sound football,” Stefanski said. “I think there were moments of that yesterday. I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win, and we need to play really good offensive football and, really, at every position to be successful on Sunday.”

Watson couldn’t get the Browns into the end zone, but he did go 11-of-12 in the second half of the game. That would presumably be the kind of moment that Stefanski is talking about, although evidence that he can thrive on a consistent basis remains hard to find in Cleveland.