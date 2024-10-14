Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson continues to give us the best chance to win

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his postgame press conference on Sunday that Deshaun Watson will remain the team’s starting quarterback for Week Seven’s game against the Bengals.

Stefanski did not revise his view overnight. Despite the team’s failure to score an offensive touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and their five losses in the first six weeks of the season, Stefanski said that he believes Watson still provides the team with its best opportunity to win.

“I think it’s just important we do everything we can to play good, sound football,” Stefanski said. “I think there were moments of that yesterday. I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win, and we need to play really good offensive football and, really, at every position to be successful on Sunday.”

Watson couldn’t get the Browns into the end zone, but he did go 11-of-12 in the second half of the game. That would presumably be the kind of moment that Stefanski is talking about, although evidence that he can thrive on a consistent basis remains hard to find in Cleveland.