Kevin Stefanski: D’Onta Foreman better, getting plenty of rest

Browns running back D’Onta Foreman had to be immobilized and taken to the hospital after injuring his neck during a training camp practice on Thursday, but he was able to return to the team before the end of the day.

X-rays and a CT scan were both clear and head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that the team is still “working through” whether Foreman will be placed in the concussion protocol. Whatever happens on that front, Stefanski said he’s thankful that Foreman escaped serious injury.

“Better, yes,” Stefanski said, via a transcript of his press conference. “You know, obviously very, very scary. And credit to our medical staff, you’re always being cautious there, and they followed protocols and made sure that he got great treatment right there. Saw him yesterday when he got back, was tired, so he’s getting plenty of rest, but scary. And thank God he’s OK.”

Stefanski said he isn’t sure if the Browns will sign another running back to take up some of the work that Foreman has been doing and the outlook for his return to practice will likely factor into that decision.