Kevin Stefanski: I wish Amari Cooper luck

Over the last two-plus seasons, Amari Cooper was one of the Browns’ best players.

He became the first Cleveland wide receiver to post back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards. He set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards last December against the Texans.

But with Cleveland’s season already all but over at 1-5, the club traded him about 190 miles up I-90 to Buffalo on Tuesday.

“I think [you’re] disappointed when you lose any player, for injury or otherwise — trade, whatever it is,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference. “I wish Amari luck. Obviously, I talked to him yesterday.

“We’re excited, it opens up opportunities for other guys. But, yeah, you obviously become close to your players and you don’t like to lose anybody for any reason. But, we understand the business part of that and we’re excited [for] what the opportunities will be for some other guys.”

Cooper led the team with 24 catches on 53 targets. Jerry Jeudy is No. 2 on the list with 20 receptions on 36 targets, which means there are now plenty of opportunities for other players.

“I think it’s a bunch of guys,” Stefanski said when asked who may help replace Cooper’s production. “As you know, Amari’s volume of targets was a lot. Well, those have to go to other people. So, other people in the wide receiver room, the tight end room, the running back room … we do have a lot of confidence in our guys.”

Perhaps Stefanski’s toughest job is selling to the locker room that the team is still competing when Cooper has been traded and Deshaun Watson is still going to start at quarterback. But Stefanski said he feels the Browns understand what their goals are.

“I think our guys get that the No. 1 thing here is to win,” Stefanski said. “The No. 1 thing is to compete. The truth is, you do lose guys throughout the course of the season. Sometimes it’s due to injury, sometimes it’s due to trade — whatever it may be. And our guys have to step up when that time comes.”