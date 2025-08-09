 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski isn’t “diving into” the quarterback competition, after Shedeur Sanders’s debut

  
Published August 9, 2025 09:09 AM

Opportunity knocked on Friday night for Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He swung the door open.

Sanders took 47 snaps in the preseason opener, accounting for 68 percent of the offense. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He added 19 rushing yards on four carries.

So what does the game do to the depth chart for the Browns?

“Yeah, we’re really just focused on developing our players,” coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game. “We’re in evaluation mode. I’m pleased with where the guys are, but I’m not diving into the quarterback competition.”

Shedeur may force Stefanski to eventually do a cannonball.

Stefanski later acknowledged that a throw by Sanders while on the move to rookie receiver Luke Floriea, who made a nice catch, was “pretty special.” It was the kind of moment that boosts both players. And it was the kind of moment that will cause fans who currently are riding with Joe Flacco to consider fully and completely embracing the notion of rolling the dice on the rookie.

The Browns have spent too much time in recent seasons ignoring the will of the fans. If the competition is fairly close, why not go with the guy the customers want?

For now, the question is whether Sanders builds on the effort. Also, how will the other quarterbacks in the chase to start in Week 1 react?

Flacco is QB1 for now. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have hamstring injuries. Those take time to heal, and both players will feel the clock ticking loudly after Shedeur’s performance.

We’ll see how it plays out. It would be foolish to think Friday night’s game doesn’t change things. But it’s likely the first of a few twists and turns as this competition plays out.