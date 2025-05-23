Kevin Stefanski: It won’t be an even split of QB reps

During the Browns’ rookie minicamp, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that there was nothing to read into Dillon Gabriel taking the first reps at quarterback ahead of Shedeur Sanders and Stefanski is extending that to the full team practices as well.

Stefanski said on ESPN Cleveland that he’s told Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett “don’t pay attention to where you are in line” because the order is not going to be a static one from one practice to another.” Stefanski also said that the four quarterbacks shouldn’t expect equal time in drills because their reps are going to be determined by what the team thinks each player needs and what they want to see from the players.

“The big thing for us is making sure we give the guys enough reps that they need,” Stefanski said. “Making sure that they have enough — It’s twofold. They’re learning the system, they’re developing and we’re evaluating them. We’re finding out about them. It’s not going to be everybody gets 25 percent of the reps, that’s not how it’s gonna be. We want to give everybody enough reps where we can learn more about them and prepare them to get ready to play.”

The Browns kick off their organized team activities next Tuesday and that will open the next phase of a competition that should stretch well into August before the Browns make any decisions about who will start in September.