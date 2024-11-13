Kevin Stefanski: Jedrick Wills’ “business decision” comment was “a poor choice of words”

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills raised some eyebrows when he told reporters that he made a “business decision” not to play the Week 7 matchup against the Bengals before he was benched.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski defended Wills during his Wednesday press conference, noting Wills likely misspoke.

“It was a poor choice of words,” Stefanski said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “He did not [mean that]. I know what that phrase means. That’s not how he meant it.”

Stefanski also denied that Wills’ decision not to play against Baltimore was what led him to be replaced by Dawand Jones.

Wills, who has underperformed at left tackle this year, underwent knee surgery last December. He told reporters earlier this week that he was stilling with a bruised knee as well as cartilage damage.

“I wouldn’t categorize it as setback,” Stefanski said of Wills. “It hasn’t recovered how quickly he would want it to, and there’s obviously times that you maybe tweak an injury or you feel it again and those type of things, but yeah, it’s been a tough rehab for him.”

Jones is expected to remain at left tackle when the Browns play the Saints in Week 11.