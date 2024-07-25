Kevin Stefanski, not offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, will call plays for Browns

Kevin Stefanski teased a big announcement last week, saying he would reveal who was calling the offensive plays for the Browns this week. He did that Thursday.

The Browns head coach will retain play-calling duties.

“I’m going to call the plays next year, so I’m going to get that out of the way. I know everybody is interested,” Stefanski told beat reporters in his news conference. “Any decision I make for our football team, I take a lot of information in. I try to listen to a lot of people and make decisions. Ultimately what I feel really, really confident in is our offensive staff. I feel really strongly about coach [Ken] Dorsey and the entire offensive staff, so we will continue to be an operation that works together. It’s never been a one man show.”

The question was the biggest one for the Browns as they began training camp this week.

After the wild-card playoff loss to the Texans, Stefanski fired Alex Van Pelt and hired Dorsey as offensive coordinator. Dorsey is a veteran play-caller.

Stefanski has called the plays with the Browns since they hired him in 2020, with the lone exception being the wild-card win over the Steelers int he 2020 season when he was out with COVID. Van Pelt called the plays in that game.

This season, Stefanski will continue to send the plays to Deshaun Watson, who played only six games last season because of shoulder injuries. The Browns finished 16th in total yards and tied for 10th in points in 2023 with Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker and Joe Flacco all starting at least one game.