Kevin Stefanski says Jameis Winston will remain Browns starter

After throwing for 334 yards with three touchdowns and no picks in the Week 8 victory over the Ravens, Jameis Winston’s performance took a severe dip in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Winston finished the game 26-of-46 for 235 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He was also sacked six times as Cleveland fell to Los Angeles 27-10.

Nevertheless, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game that Winston remains the team’s starter.

“Yes, and again, those are the type of things that we just have to play better as a team,” Stefanski said.

All three of Winston’s interceptions came in Chargers territory.

“I think you learn from every mistake, and I think there’s some plays that I think he can learn from for sure,” Stefanski said. “We were definitely going to play a style to try to get back in that game. More wide open, if you will, just trying to score some points. But I think you learn from every mistake, if you will. But it’s something that he’s got to — we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

With the Browns entering a Week 10 bye, Winston said he and the team have to assess the tape and get back to work.

“I know me personally, man, like I said, my faith is not wavering. I still believe,” Winston said in his postgame news conference. “I still know what this team and this offense and this defense are capable of doing. The biggest thing is we have to eliminate plays that beat us. And I had three of them. And we all know the plays that we can help this team out with. So that’s just accountability and I think we’re going to embrace that. And having a week to really digest how we can get better is required.”