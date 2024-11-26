Kevin Stefanski: We know Jerry Jeudy’s skillset, he’s done a nice job

The Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy in the offseason and almost immediately signed him to a three-year contract extension.

But in the season’s first seven games, Jeudy’s production didn’t match that trade and status.

Then Amari Cooper was traded and Jameis Winston became the team’s starting quarterback once Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury and things have changed.

In the last four games, Jeudy has caught 24 passes for 379 yards with a touchdown.

“I think Jerry, we know his skill set,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday news conference. “He’s done a nice job. I mean, he’s catching short throws, turn them into long gains, he’s catching balls down the field. So, he’s doing a nice job. He also has made a lot of plays in scramble drill since we’ve had him and I think he has an ability to shake open. He’s done a nice job.”

The Broncos No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jeudy will head back to Denver in Week 13 to face his former club on Monday Night Football. In 11 games this season, Jeudy has 45 receptions for 645 yards with two TDs.